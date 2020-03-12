Agenus +2% on Q4 beat

Agenus (AGEN) Q4 results:
Revenues: $34.5M (+430.8%).
Net loss: ($30.9M) (+36.7%); loss/share: ($0.22) (+45.0%).
Key Milestones Expected in 2020: 2 BLA filings for balstilimab (anti-PD-1) and zalifrelimab (anti-CTLA-4).
3 INDs for new discoveries targeting myeloid & macrophage biology and allogeneic iNKT cell therapy.
6 clinical data readouts.
Expect to trigger ~$60M in milestone payments for the year.
Additional partnerships and/or collaboration discussions underway.
Also, the FDA grants Fast Track Designation for the investigation of combination balstilimab & zalifrelimab in relapsed/refractory metastatic cervical cancer.
Updated data of balstilimab & zalifrelimab show 26.5% objective response rates which are durable in an all-comer, non-biomarker selected population of patients with refractory cervical cancer.
Previously: Agenus EPS beats by $0.16, beats on revenue (March 12)