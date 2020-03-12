Vir Biotech up 27% premarket on COVID-19 deal with Biogen

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) has signed a letter of intent with Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) for the development and clinical manufacturing of human monoclonal antibodies for the potential treatment of COVID-19.

Due to the present level of urgency, work has begun while a formal agreement is being negotiated. Contingent on the consummation of the deal, Biogen will continue cell line development, process development and clinical manufacturing aimed at advancing Vir's proprietary antibodies.

Vir says it has identified "a number" of monoclonals that bind to SARS-CoV-2 that have been isolated from people who survived a SARS infection.