Axsome Therapeutics down 17% premarket on Q4 results

Axsome Therapeutics (AXSM) Q4 results: Revenues: $0; Net loss: ($24.8M) (-158.3%); loss/share: ($0.71) (-121.9%); Quick Assets: $220M.

Anticipated Milestones: NDA filings for AXS-05 in the treatment of MDD and AXS-07 for the treatment of migraine in Q4.

Topline results for Phase 3 STRIDE-1 trial of AXS-05 in TRD and Phase 3 INTERCEPT trial of AXS-07 in migraine on track for Q1.

Topline results for ADVANCE Phase 2/3 trial of AXS-05 in Alzheimer’s disease agitation anticipated in Q3.

Initiation of Phase 3 trial of AXS-12 in narcolepsy anticipated in H2.

Axsome plans to meet with the FDA in 2020 to discuss the further clinical development of AXS-14 for the treatment of fibromyalgia.

Shares are down 17% premarket.

