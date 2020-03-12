Tegna +2.4% as Allen joins crowded bid room

Tegna (NYSE:TGNA) is on the move again premarket, up 2.4% , after the WSJ reported that entrepreneur Byron Allen jumped into the bidding for the broadcaster.

Allen's bid matches Apollo's (NYSE:APO) $20/share all-cash bid, according to the report, and values Tegna at $4.4B (or $8.5B including debt).

Gray Television (NYSE:GTN) also made a $20/share bid, but one of mostly cash and some stock.

Allen Media Group/Entertainment Studios currently owns 15 TV stations and the Weather Channel along with a stake in more than 20 Sinclair regional sports networks. Tegna owns 62 local TV stations.