Strong margins for Spartan Motors in Q4

Spartan Motors (NASDAQ:SPAR) reports Fleet vehicles & services sales rose 1.2% to $132.55M in Q4.

Specialty chassis & vehicles sales up 3.5% to $47.41M.

Gross margin rate improved 980 bps to 20.8%.

Adjusted EBITDA margin rate expanded 770 bps to 13.1%.

FY2020 Guidance raised: Revenue: $730M to $780M; Adjusted EBITDA: $66M to $74M; Net income: $37M to $43M; Effective tax rate: ~22%; Diluted EPS: $1.04 to $1.20; Adjusted EPS: $1.20 to $1.36; Shares outstanding: 35.4M.

