Inovio up 19% premarket on Gates grant to support COVID-19 vaccine

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has awarded a $5M grant to Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) to accelerate the testing and scale-up of the Cellectra 3PSP smart device for the intradermal delivery of INO-4800, its potential DNA vaccine for COVID-19.

The company plans to launch a Phase 1 study next month enabled by up to $9M in funding from the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI).

Cellectra 3PSP is a small, portable, hand-held, battery-operated device that is designed to administer vaccines and therapies.

Inovio says its goal is to deliver 1M doses of INO-4800 and the requisite number of Cellectra devices by year-end.