Princess Cruises to suspend operations for 60 days

|About: Carnival Corporation & Plc (CCL)|By: , SA News Editor

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) says it will halt all ship operations for Princess Cruises for 60 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The halt will impact 18 ships.

"While this is a difficult business decision, we firmly believe it is the right one and is in alignment with our company's core values. Rest assured the long-serving and dedicated professionals at our company will make best use of this time to prepare Princess Cruises' fleet of cruise ships for a successful return to operation to serve our guests by delivering an exceptional vacation experience," CEO Jan Swartz said in a video post.

Carnival is off a trading pause to show a 22.95% premarket drop, while Royal Caribbean (NYSE:RCL) is 24.94% lower and Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) is off 27.15%.