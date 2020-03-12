Princess Cruises to suspend operations for 60 days

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) says it will halt all ship operations for Princess Cruises for 60 days due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The halt will impact 18 ships.

"While this is a difficult business decision, we firmly believe it is the right one and is in alignment with our company's core values. Rest assured the long-serving and dedicated professionals at our company will make best use of this time to prepare Princess Cruises' fleet of cruise ships for a successful return to operation to serve our guests by delivering an exceptional vacation experience," CEO Jan Swartz said in a video post.