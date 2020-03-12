Murphy Oil to cut 2020 capex by nearly 35%

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) -9.8% pre-market after announcing a $500M cut to its planned 2020 capital spending to ~$950M, a nearly 35% reduction from the midpoint of the previously announced budget of $1.4B-$1.5B.

Murphy says it will delay certain U.S. Gulf of Mexico projects and development wells, postpone spud timing of two operated exploration wells, and release operated rigs and frac crews in the Eagle Ford Shale with no operated activity planned for H2.

The company says it has an ample liquidity between its undrawn $1.6B senior unsecured credit facility due November 2023 plus cash on hand, and it has no debt maturities until June 2022.