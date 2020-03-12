Bill passes in WA to drop Boeing tax break

Washington state's House of Representatives passed a measure on Wednesday night that removes a key tax break for Boeing (NYSE:BA) and other aerospace firms.

The bill attempts to head off potential European tariffs on U.S. goods after the WTO found that Boeing and Airbus received billions of dollars of unfair subsidies in cases dating back to 2004.

(Late changes to the legislation means it must be put to another vote in the Senate before it can go to Governor Jay Inslee's desk for signing, though it passed the first time around by 73-24)

The planned law would remove the 40% saving on Business and Occupation tax, which saved Boeing some $118M in 2018 based on published jetliner revenues.

BA -15.3% premarket to $160.11/share.

Previously: JPMorgan gives up on this major planemaker (Mar. 12 2020)