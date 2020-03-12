ECB to let banks run with lower capital levels - Bloomberg
By: Liz Kiesche, SA News Editor
- The European Central Bank plans to let banks run lower capital ratios to deal with the repercussions of Covid-19, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.
- Giving banks the flexibility to dip into capital buffers is part of a larger plan intended to support the euro-area economy.
- European policy makers are acting to ensure that banks continue to provide credit as the spread of the coronavirus threatens the economy and increases the risk of loans souring.
- The ECB moves come a day after the Bank of England cut rates and announced a series of emergency measures, including lower capital requirements and a lending program for smaller companies.
- ETFs: EUFN, EUFL
