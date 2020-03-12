Deutsche Bank boosts Snap to Buy on recovery odds

Deutsche Bank has upgraded Snap (NYSE:SNAP) to Buy, pointing to it as a top midcap advertising candidate for the recovery list.

It's updated its price target lower, however, to $19 (which today implies 76% upside).

Shares are down 8.4% premarket, caught in a wave of marketwide selling.

Argus also upgraded to Buy from Hold, pointing to continuing growth in users and revenues. It's set a price target of $16 vs. yesterday's $10.81 close.

Sell-siders overall are Bullish on SNAP, while Seeking Alpha authors are Bearish. It has a Quant Rating of Neutral.