Tullow Oil hit by exploration write-offs, impairments; cuts investment budget by a third

Tullow Oil (OTCPK:TUWLF) swung to net loss for 2019 of $1.69B, compared with a profit of $84.8M in 2018, driven by $2B in exploration write-offs and impairments

Gross profit fell to $758.6M, down from $1.08B, though beating the guidance it gave in mid-January of ~$700M; sales was down 9.7% to $1.68B.

2019 production averaged 86,800 boe/day in line with expectations.

Forecasts 2020 production between 70,000 – 80,000 bopd, with free cash flow to reach $50M - $75M; eyes to lower its costs and cut capex by ~30% from 2019 to $350M.

Shares tanked ~19% to 14.72 GBX on the London Stock Exchange, at 1:06 pm GMT

Previously: Tullow Oil misses on revenue (March 12)