Contango Oil & Gas reviewing all producing areas on unhedged barrels

Contango Oil & Gas (NYSEMKT:MCF) says it is extensively reviewing all of its producing areas "to determine the economic or operational justification for continuing to produce unhedged barrels in this price environment."

Contango says it is re-evaluating economic justification for proceeding with the production enhancing workover program scheduled for H1, but will proceed with a planned exploratory test in the shallow waters off the Louisiana coast in Grand Isle.

The company says it has hedges in place for 71% and 67% of currently forecast hedgeable PDP oil production for 2020 and 2021, respectively, at average floor prices of $55.13/bbl and $51.71/bbl, respectively.