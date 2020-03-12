JPMorgan Chase tells NY employees to work from home - Bloomberg

JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM) expects to implement a work-from-home plan for its New York-area employees after New York's governor asked businesses to help the state stem the spread of Covid-19, Bloomberg reports, citing people familiar with the matter.

The bank will divide the workers so that one group will work from home while the other group is in the office. After a week they'll switch.

The plan covers most corporate employees based in Manhattan, Brooklyn and Jersey City, NJ, but doesn't apply to branch employees or traders, one of the people said.

Citigroup, Capital One Financial, and Wells Fargo are among banks that have also told some of its employees to work from home.