Starbucks tackles stay-at-home reality

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) CEO Kevin Johnson CEO tells customers in an e-mail sent last night that store closings will be a last resort for the coffee chain.

"While we are currently maintaining regular operations across the U.S. and Canada, our stores are prepared to modify operations with options that still allow us to serve you your favorite beverage and food. This means that as we navigate this dynamic situation community-by-community and store-by-store, we may adapt the store experience by limiting seating to improve social distancing, enable mobile order-only scenarios for pickup via the Starbucks App or delivery via Uber Eats, or in some cases only the Drive Thru will be open."

Some analysts have speculated that traffic will be solid for SBUX despite the coronavirus scare, with college kids and at-home workers wanting a place to go.