INO, MNK among premarket gainers

Predictive Oncology (OTC:POAI) +50% on launching a new AI platform for vaccine and drug development targeting coronaviruses and acute respiratory syndromes.

Chembio Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CEMI) +42% on strategic partnership with LumiraDx.

Alpha Pro Tech (NYSEMKT:APT) +32% amid COVID-19 weighs on market.

Tiziana Life Sciences PLC (NASDAQ:TLSA) +29% after pricing U.S. follow-on offering.

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) +27% on signing a collaborative agreement with the BIH Center for Regenerative Therapy and the Berlin Center for Advanced Therapies.

Inovio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:INO) +21% amid COVID-19 weighs on market and Gates grant to support COVID-19 vaccine.

Co-Diagnostics (NASDAQ:CODX) +17% amid COVID-19 weighs on market.

Vir Biotechnology (NASDAQ:VIR) +15% on COVID-19 deal with Biogen.

AIM ImmunoTech (NYSEMKT:AIM) +10% amid COVID-19 weighs on market.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE) +8% amid COVID-19 weighs on market.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE:MNK) +8% on potential of iNO in COVID-19.

Cleveland BioLabs (NASDAQ:CBLI) +8% amid COVID-19 weighs on market.

NanoViricides (NYSEMKT:NNVC) +6% amid COVID-19 weighs on market.

InVivo Therapeutics Holdings (NASDAQ:NVIV) +6% on closing of $7M public offering.

GenMark Diagnostics (NASDAQ:GNMK) +7% on filing for Emergency Use Authorization for coronavirus test.

