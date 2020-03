CCL, EXPE among premarket losers

ZAGG (NASDAQ:ZAGG) -44% after ending strategic review with no deal and Q4 earnings.

Sasol (NYSE:SSL) -37% .

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) -36% on Q4 earnings.

Norwegian Cruise Line Holdings (NYSE:NCLH) -31% after Princess Cruises to suspend operations for 60 days.

AMC Entertainment Holdings (NYSE:AMC) -29% on coronavirus news.

FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL) -26% .

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL) -25% after Princess Cruises to suspend operations for 60 days.

Carnival (NYSE:CUK) -24% after Princess Cruises to suspend operations for 60 days.

BIO-key International (NASDAQ:BKYI) -23% .

Riot Blockchain (NASDAQ:RIOT) -23% .

Diamond Eagle Acquisition (NASDAQ:DEAC) -23% .

Carnival (NYSE:CCL) -22% after Princess Cruises to suspend operations for 60 days.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) -22% . on Q4 earnings.

Virgin Galactic Holdings (NYSE:SPCE) -21% .

Inseego (NASDAQ:INSG) -21% on Q4 earnings.

Phio Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PHIO) -21% .

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) -20% .

JetBlue Airways (NASDAQ:JBLU) -19% after coronavirus-positive passenger takes flight.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) -19% .

Agile Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AGRX) -19% .

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK) -19% after Europe-U.S. travel ban.

Clearside Biomedical (NASDAQ:CLSD) -19% on Q4 earnings.

Spirit Airlines (NYSE:SAVE) -19% .

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH) -19% .

Sandstorm Gold (NYSEMKT:SAND) -18% .

Alexco Resource (NYSEMKT:AXU) -18% on FY results.