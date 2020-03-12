Pipestone Energy to cut its 2020 capital guidance by ~60% on commodity price weakness

Amid declining crude oil pricing, Pipestone Energy (OTCPK:BKBEF) reduced its forecasted annual capital spending from $145M-$155M to $55M-$65M, with modest change in 2020 previous production guidance from 18,000-20,000 boe/d to 17,000-18,000 boe/d.

Though, the Company says that despite the pullback in the capital program, 2020 capital program is expected to deliver production growth of 20% from Q4 2019 to Q4 2020.

Exit production guidance is also reduced from 20,000-22,000 boe/d to 16,000-17,000 boe/d; expects to generate cash flow of $55M-$65M.

Q4 production was 14,885 boe/d (comprised of 36% condensate and 43% total liquids), despite third-party processing facility challenges.

The Company exceeded its 2019 exit guidance of 14,000-16,000 boe/d with ~17,000 boe/d average production in December.