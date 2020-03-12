Imperial cuts Disney target on virus park effects

Imperial Capital has cut its target on Walt Disney (DIS -8% ) after weighing the impact of the coronavirus outbreak on the company's theme parks.

It's reduced its target to $118 from $144; with today's marketwide downturn, that new target implies 21.6% upside from a currently halted $97.06.

Disney's Orlando resort should get the brunt of the damage, analyst David Miller says, since it's the larger of the two complexes that Disney wholly owns (along with Anaheim).

Travel cutbacks won't help, as he estimates that 85% of visitor volume in Orlando is out-of-state or out-of-country travelers - a painful hit to operations in a mostly fixed-cost business.