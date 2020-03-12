Gold miners are underperforming gold again -- here's why

Gold miners have significantly underperformed gold in the last month. In the month up before today's market open, the largest gold ETF (NYSEARCA:GLD) is up 4.15%, but the ETFs containing gold mining stocks have fallen: GDX -11.34%, GDXJ -18.29%, RING -9.29%.

This is unusual. Gold mining stocks usually amplify the movements of the gold price, because their profits are highly leveraged to the gold price.

So why are investors bidding up the price of gold, but bidding down gold stocks? An SA user explains in a comment: "Gold miners are real companies with flesh and blood employees, while gold is just... well, GOLD. If the virus hits the miners and they can’t work, less gold is extracted, resulting in less revenue and a lower stock price—which we’re seeing now, possibly in anticipation of this scenario. But gold itself is impervious to coronavirus and should see price appreciation as the world economy tanks and the dollar depreciates as interest rates are cut."

The gold and silver mining stocks in the top 10 holdings of the ETFs are: Newmont Mining (NYSE:NEM), Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM), Kinross Gold (NYSE:K), Kirkland Lake Gold (NYSE:KL), Gold Fields (NYSE:GFI), Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV), Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM), Anglogold Ashanti (NYSE:AU), Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD), Northern Star Resources (OTCPK:NESRF), Sibanye Stillwater (NYSE:SBSW), Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), Evolution Mining (NYSE:EVN), B2Gold (NYSE:BTO), Saracen Mineral (NYSE:SAR), Buenaventura Mining (NYSE:BVN).

If investors sell gold mining ETFs and repurchase them at a later date, recent trends suggest that they will switch into the ETFs with the lowest expenses. Expense ratios for the mining ETFs are: GDX 0.53%, GDXJ 0.54%, RING 0.39%.