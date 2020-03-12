ECB's Lagarde calls for 'ambitious and coordinated fiscal policy response'

As it has before, the European Central Bank says more than monetary policy is needed to cope with risks to the euro area's economic outlook, especially now that Covid-19 threatens prospects of growth.

"An ambitious and coordinated fiscal policy response is required to support businesses and workers at risk," said ECB President Christine Lagarde at the central bank's press conference following its monetary policy meeting.

All governments need to be "on deck and ready to act," she said.

"The latest indicators suggest a considerable worsening of the near-term growth outlook," Lagarde said. "The spread of the coronavirus adds a new and substantial source of downside risk to the growth outlook," she said.

Earlier, the ECB kept rates unchanged, but announced a package of monetary policy actions intended to support the euro-area financial system and mitigate the fallout of the coronavirus spread.

Regarding whether the central bank has room to cut rates further, Lagarde said, "We're not at the lower-bound."

Stoxx Europe 600 falls 10% .

Lagarde says the ECB's strategy review will be deferred as it deals with response to the coronavirus risk.

