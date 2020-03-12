Crushing day for retail as coronavirus reality sets in

Investors are selling off retail stocks on a lack of confidence in near-term consumer spending and a more pessimistic view of the economy for the balance of the year.

Some of the largest decliners are Tailored Brand (TLRD -11.6% ), Nordstrom (JWN -14.5% ), Designer Brands (DBI -10.7% ), Zagg (ZAGG -49.3% ), Party City (PRTY -45.2% ), Chewy (CHWY -8.4% ), Capri (CPRI -13.7% ), Macy's (M -17% ), J.C. Penney (JCP -24.9% ), Lululemon (LULU -10.5% ), Michaels Companies (MIK -13.9% ), Five Below (FIVE -10.7% ), Chico's FAS (CHS -14.8% ), Duluth Holdings (DLTH -9.5% ), Children's Place (PLCE -10.1% ), Wayfair (W -11% ), Cato (CATO -7.5% ), Guess (GES -13.8% ), L Brands (LB -12.3% ), Express (EXPR -8.5% ), Urban Outfitters (URBN -11.9% ), Gap (GPS -13.7% ), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -9.3% ), Buckle (BKE -14.6% ) and Boot Barn (BOOT -6.7% ).