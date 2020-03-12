Crushing day for retail as coronavirus reality sets in

Investors are selling off retail stocks on a lack of confidence in near-term consumer spending and a more pessimistic view of the economy for the balance of the year.
Some of the largest decliners are Tailored Brand (TLRD -11.6%), Nordstrom (JWN -14.5%), Designer Brands (DBI -10.7%), Zagg (ZAGG -49.3%), Party City (PRTY -45.2%), Chewy (CHWY -8.4%), Capri (CPRI -13.7%), Macy's (M -17%), J.C. Penney (JCP -24.9%), Lululemon (LULU -10.5%), Michaels Companies (MIK -13.9%), Five Below (FIVE -10.7%), Chico's FAS (CHS -14.8%), Duluth Holdings (DLTH -9.5%), Children's Place (PLCE -10.1%), Wayfair (W -11%), Cato (CATO -7.5%), Guess (GES -13.8%), L Brands (LB -12.3%), Express (EXPR -8.5%), Urban Outfitters (URBN -11.9%), Gap (GPS -13.7%), American Eagle Outfitters (AEO -9.3%), Buckle (BKE -14.6%) and Boot Barn (BOOT -6.7%).
Amazon (AMZN -5.5%), Target (TGT -6.2%) and Walmart (WMT -4.7%) are all doing a little better than broad market averages on the day as they are seen potentially landing even more market share if consumers buy online instead of in stores.
Now read: Macy's Is Still Running In Quicksand »