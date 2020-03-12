Congressional action on coronavirus actions hit a snag

House Republican leadership and the White House are opposed to a Democratic coronavirus bill as it's currently written, Politico reports.

Last night President Trump called for bipartisan action in dealing with the spread of the coronavirus and its impact on the economy in his address to the nation.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) said there's some hope, though, that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin could come to an agreement on changes to the bill that would appease Republicans.

The bill was scheduled to the House floor Thursday, And while House Democrats would be likely to pass the bill, there's scant hope for it if Republicans, which hold a majority in the Senate, and President Trump oppose it.

As it currently stands, the legislation includes provisions for free testing for coronavirus, bolstering of unemployment insurance, paid medical leave for those out of work due to Covid-19, and money to make sure that children continue to get subsidized lunches if schools close.

Update at 10:50 AM ET: Bloomberg News reports that McCarthy wants a virus bill to pass in a day or two.