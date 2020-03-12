SmileDirectClub refines customer experience model

Aimed at improving the experience of customers, SmileDirectClub (SDC -14.7% ) announces updates to its model:

Pre-screening: Consent form revised to ensure that customers understand that they need to verify that they have visited a dentist with six months of starting treatment with its aligners and have not reported any pain or other clinical issues specific to their oral health. The company's requirement of a prior visit to a dentist remains in place.

SmileShop Training: Team members have received additional training to ensure consistent and clear communication with customers regarding teledentistry and SDC's consent form.

Communication with Treatment Team and Doctors: Each customer will receive the name and contact information of their treating dentist or orthodontist upon approval of their treatment plan. The company will provide a dedicated email and phone number for any customer who wishes to speak with an affiliated dentist or orthodontist before starting treatment.

Refunds: Policy clarified and refund timelines improved. Customers may receive a full refund, for any reason, within 30 days of receiving aligners. Customers may seek a partial refund for any unused aligners if outside the guarantee period.

Manufacturing: Lines have been automated in order to reduce delivery times for both new orders and mid-course corrections and retainers.

Insurance Coverage: UnitedHealthcare and Aetna currently provide coverage for adult members in certain plans. Efforts are ongoing to expand its network partners. Customers may use HSA and FSA funds to purchase aligner treatment.