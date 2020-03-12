Total to build France's largest battery-based energy storage project

Total (TOT -10.1% ) says it plans to invest €15M ($17M) to build France's biggest battery, an energy storage site with a 25 MWh capacity in the port district of Dunkirk.

The project "will contribute toward the goal of increasing the share of renewables in France's energy mix, while helping to stabilize the domestic power grid," says CEO Patrick Pouyanne, who also notes stationary energy storage is "critical to the expansion of renewable energy, which is intermittent by nature."

The Dunkirk facility, which will use Saft lithium-ion batteries, is due to be commissioned in late 2020.

The French government last month awarded seven-year subsidies to a dozen companies to help them install 253 MW of batteries and 124 MW of load-shedding systems; Total won guaranteed prices for 103 MW of batteries in the tenders.