Uber hits new low on coronavirus concerns

"We could be entering a much more troublesome phase for Uber (NYSE:UBER) and Lyft (NASDAQ:LYFT) where people choose not to go out at all," Atlantic Equities analyst James Cordwell tells Bloomberg.

Raymond James analyst Justin Patterson: "As travel slows and consumers work from home/go out less, we see potential for both companies to see slowing ride trends in March through April, and that creates ride-sharing revenue risk."

Uber shares dropped as much as 12% this morning to $23, an all-time low.