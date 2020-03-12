Big tech more resilient, and Facebook has least downside - MKM

MKM Partners' look at mega-cap technology and Internet stocks shows "significantly diversified" businesses that are better able to weather uncertainty than in the past - but of those, Facebook (FB -4.3% ) has the least downside risk, it says.

The diversification of Facebook, Amazon (AMZN -4.7% ) and Alphabet (GOOG -5.8% , GOOGL -5.6% ) points to "greater resilience and likely a greater ability to endure dramatic body blows," Rohit Kulkarni writes.

But Facebook screens at the least downside risk among those, followed by Amazon and then Alphabet, Kulkarni writes.

Google has the highest likelihood of a downward revision to estimates with its heavy exposure to travel-related ads.