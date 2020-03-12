Mortgage rates tick up from all-time low

30-year fixed-rate mortgage rate averages 3.36% for the week ending March 12 vs. 3.29% in the previous week and 4.31% a year ago at this time last year, according to the Freddie Mac Primary Mortgage Market Survey.

“As refinance applications continue to surge and lenders work to manage capacity, the 30-year fixed-rate mortgage ticked up from last week’s all-time low,” said Freddie Chief Economist Sam Khater.

15-year FRM rate averages 2.77% vs. 2.79% in the previous week and 3.76% a year ago.

5-year Treasury-indexed hybrid adjustable rate mortgage rate averages 3.01% vs. 3.18% the previous week and 3.84% a year ago.

With the surge in refinancing, there's no love in the markets for homebuilders amid the economic uncertainty sparked by the coronavirus.

iShares U.S. Home Construction ETF (BATS:ITB) sinks 12%; by name, D.R. Horton (DHI -16.1% ), KB Home (KBH -12.2% ), PulteGroup (PHM -12.6% ), Toll Brothers (TOL -11.6% ), and Lennar (LEN -14.6% ).

ETFs: ITB, XHB, HOMZ, NAIL, PKB, HOML