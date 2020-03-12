UBS talks lodging amid seismic disruption

UBS tackles the tough question of how much U.S. lodging RevPAR could drop off amid the global and domestic disruption in the travel industry.

Analyst Robin Farley reports that U.S RevPAR declined 12% last week to mark the worst year-over-year decline since December 2009. "We note there have already been 30-90% declines in some European cities earlier this month, so we expect more significant declines ahead for U.S. RevPAR," she warns.

"Additionally, United Airlines said on their earnings call this week that they have experienced a 70% drop in domestic travel demand in the past few days and they are planning for a continued 70% decline in revenue in April and May," she adds.

Farley says that while the length and severity of the Coronavirus outbreak are unknown the sensitivities for RevPAR impact range to as high as a 40% decline.

UBS has a Buy rating on Hilton Worldwide (HLT -10% ) and Neutral rating on Choice Hotels (CHH -8% ), Host Hotels & Resorts (HST -9.7% ), Marriott International (MAR -6.6% ) and Park Hotels and Resorts (PK -24.5% ). The firm has a Sell rating on Ashford Hospitality Trust (AHT -20.4% ).