Lonestar adds to hedge book, evaluating 2020 spending plans

Lonestar Resources (LONE +4.9% ) says it has taken significant steps to bolster protections for its hedge positions through the end of 2021 by adding to its existing hedge book.

For 2021, Lonestar says it now has a total of 7K bbl/day of crude oil swapped at an average WTI crude price of $50.40/bbl for 2021 and 27.5K MMBtu/day of natural gas swapped at an average Henry Hub price of $2.36/MMBtu.

It had 7,453 bbl/day of crude oil swapped at an average WTI price of $57.09/bbl for 2020 as well as 20K MMBtu/day of nat gas swapped at an average Henry Hub price of $2.55/MMBtu.

The company also is evaluating its 2020 capital spending plans and expects to provide an update when it reports Q4 results on March 30.