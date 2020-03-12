Tenax down 43% on equity offering

Thinly traded nano cap Tenax Therapeutics (TENX -43.3% ) slumps on increased volume, a modest 72K shares, on the heels of its direct at-the-market offering of 750K common shares at $1.1651 and pre-funded warrants to purchase up to ~1.6M common shares at $0.0001 at $1.1650 per warrant.

Gross proceeds should be ~$2.75M.

The investor will also receive five and one-half-year warrants to purchase up to ~2.4M common shares at $1.04.

On another note, it announced that its Phase 2 clinical trial evaluating levosimendan in patients with pulmonary hypertension and heart failure with preserved ejection fraction is now fully enrolled. Topline data should be available next quarter.