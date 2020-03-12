'Quiet Place' sequel latest film facing delayed release

Virus concerns have sidelined another high-end movie release: A Quiet Place Part II will be delayed from a planned release next week.

The Paramount (VIAC -9.1% , VIACA -7.1% ) thriller was set for a March 18 international debut, followed by the UK on March 19 and North America on March 20. But UK exhibitors were told this morning that the film's been pulled from schedules for now, Variety reports.

It's a sequel to the 2018 John Krasinski/Emily Blunt hit, which grossed $188M domestically and just under $341M worldwide.

That move follows the delays of Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway to August, and the pushback of the latest James Bond movie, No Time to Die, into November.