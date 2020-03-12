Goldfield up 5% post Q4 results

Goldfield (GV +5.8%) reported Q4 revenue growth of 20.1% Y/Y to $44.05M, attributable to improved electrical construction operations.
Q4 Gross margin on electrical construction improved 20 bps to 16.7%.
Q4 Operating margin improved by 808 bps to 10.4%.
Adj. EBITDA was $7.44M (+125.1% Y/Y), and margin improved by 788 bps to 16.9%.
Backlog increased by 28.9% Y/Y to $276.4M, primarily due to the increase in project-specific firm MSA projects.
Subsequent to December 31, 2019, Company was awarded multiple new MSAs with existing customers, amounting to ~$242M in additional backlog. Totaling the estimated total backlog to ~$502.0M as of January 31, 2020.
Previously: Goldfield reports Q4 results (March 11)
Now read: AMEN Properties reports Q4 results »