Goldfield up 5% post Q4 results

Goldfield (GV +5.8% ) reported Q4 revenue growth of 20.1% Y/Y to $44.05M, attributable to improved electrical construction operations.

Q4 Gross margin on electrical construction improved 20 bps to 16.7%.

Q4 Operating margin improved by 808 bps to 10.4%.

Adj. EBITDA was $7.44M (+125.1% Y/Y), and margin improved by 788 bps to 16.9%.

Backlog increased by 28.9% Y/Y to $276.4M, primarily due to the increase in project-specific firm MSA projects.

Subsequent to December 31, 2019, Company was awarded multiple new MSAs with existing customers, amounting to ~$242M in additional backlog. Totaling the estimated total backlog to ~$502.0M as of January 31, 2020.

