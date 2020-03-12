U.S. launch of Kitov Pharma's Consensi set for May

Kitov Pharma (KTOV -21.1% ) announces that its manufacturing partners have completed the packaging, release and shipment of Consensi (amlodipine and celecoxib) to its marketing partners ahead of the planned U.S. commercial launch in May.

The FDA approved the combo pill for the simultaneous treatment of osteoarthritis pain and hypertension in May 2018.

The company says it is eligible to receive up to $99.5M in milestones, reimbursement payments and royalties. Through 2022, it expects to receive between $28M and $36M in said payments.