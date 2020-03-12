Nike falls further after another NBA All-Star tests positive for coronavirus

Shares of Nike (NYSE:NKE) are down 10.65% and traded at a 52-week low of $73.00 earlier in the session.

Nike fell lower after ESPN reported that All-Star Donovan Mitchell has tested positive for the coronavirus in addition to his teammate Rudy Gobert. The spreading between teammates is seen increasing the risk of the NBA season being canceled altogether. While Mitchell and Gobert are far from being in the high-risk group to have severe complications from coronavirus, the threat to the senior citizen community has kept health authorities vigilant in trying to slow down the growth in cases.

Analysts think the cancellation of the NBA season could slow down Nike sales in China, where the league's fan base is growing rapidly.

Nike is 7th worst performer in the Dow on the day.

