GOP to oppose Dem coronavirus bill - Politico

In a potentially remarkable display of tone deafness, Politico reports that Congressional Republicans and the White House will oppose the Democratic coronavirus bill as it is currently written.

The bill, scheduled to reach the House floor today, contains provisions for free testing for possible infection, beefed up unemployment insurance, paid medical leave for workers stricken with COVID-19 and additional funds to ensure that children continue to receive subsidized lunches if schools close.

House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy expressed hope that Treasury Secretary Steve Mnuchin and Speaker Nancy Pelosi could agree on a compromise bill to appease GOP opponents, adding that the sick leave provision could take six months to implement.

In any event, Americans are looking for prompt action from Washington as the outbreak spreads.

White House sources say the President is preparing to declare a disaster under the Stafford Act which will free up federal monies to help cities, states and municipalities deal with the outbreak.

ETFs: THW, BME, GRX, IXJ, GDNA, XLV,KMED