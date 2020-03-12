Disneyland Paris suspends parades in virus response

Disneyland Paris (DIS -10.2% ) has announced adjustments it's making in reaction to coronavirus measures, including suspending parades and outdoor shows.

"Parades and shows presented outside... are temporarily suspended," the company says. "There are other opportunities to meet our Disney Characters in our Disney Parks."

Attractions overall continue to welcome guests but with adjusted line capacities to comply with government requirements. Restaurants and shops remain open as well, with adjusted capacities.

Indoor shows and a few outdoor shows remain open with adjusted capacities as well.

The moves follow reports that three employees there have tested positive for the virus.