Gold sinks 4% as traders 'sell what they can [in] panicked market'

Gold futures (GLD -3.8% ) tumble below $1,600/oz., as the stock market selloff prompts traders to sell positions in the metal to fund margin calls; April Comex gold -4% to $1,576.90/oz.

Precious metals miners continue to fare even worse; a Kinross Gold shut its Toronto office after an employee tested positive for coronavirus.

Traders are selling "what they can amid [in a] panicked market," says Kitco.com analyst Jim Wyckoff.

"The notion that gold has to serve as a financial safe haven during this crisis is at best myopic, at worst misguided altogether," according to Ryan Giannotto, director of research at GraniteShares.

Other metals also trade lower on Comex: silver -5.6% to $15.84/oz., copper -2% to $2.45/lb., platinum -9.6% to $784.50/oz., palladium -15.6% to $1,881.70/oz.

"Considering the cyclical nature of palladium prices, a risk-off environment is usually negative for palladium prices," says ABN AMRO precious metal strategist Georgette Boele.

ETFs: GLD, SLV, IAU, USLV, PPLT, PSLV, AGQ, PHYS, PALL, SIVR, UGLD, SGOL, UGL, BAR, GLDM, SLVO, ZSL, DGP, GLDI, DSLV, AAAU, OUNZ, GLL, DGLD, PLTM, DZZ, DGL, DBS, DGZ, PTM, PGM, GLDW, UBG, QGLDX, USV, IAUF