Shockwaves in the sports world rattle investors as multiple sports suspend seasons

Major League Soccer is suspending its season immediately for 30 days due to the threat of coronavirus, according to Sports Illustrated's Grant Wahl, while Major League Baseball is also to suspend operations indefinitely. The NHL also decided to suspend its season.

Last night, the NBA sent absolute shockwaves in the sports world by suspending its season in a development that seems to have hit Nike (NKE -11.6% ) hard.

Amid the decline of pro sporting events, Dick's Sporting Goods (DKS -12.4% ), Big Five Sporting Goods (BGFV -13.7% ), Foot Locker (FL -16.6% ), Under Armour (UAA -9.1% ) and Hibbett Sports (HIBB -13% ) are all sharply lower on the day. Those moves could be tied to the theory that the chains are low on the discretionary spending pole. In Europe, Adidas (OTCQX:ADDYY) is down 30% over the last week.

The next thing to watch is for an announcement on the NCAA tournament. That would be another hit for casino/bookmakers like MGM Resorts (MGM -11.1% ), William Hill (OTCPK:WIMHY -10.5% ), Penn National Gaming (PENN -18.1% ), DraftKings (DRAFT), FanDuel (DUEL) and Caesars Entertainment (CZR -15.5% ).

There is also the question of the Kentucky Derby in May that has to be considered for investors of Churchill Downs (CHDN -12.9% ). The Euro Championships, MLB and Tokyo Olympics also loom on the calendar.

At the issue for all the above is the high fatality rate of the coronavirus for senior citizens and the strain a larger outbreak would put on the healthcare system. Ongoing first-hand reports out of Italy on the hospital crisis there seem to be underscoring those points.

Updated (1:15 pm): The major college basketball conferences have canceled their post-season tournaments and the NHL advised teams not to practice.

Updated (2:02 pm): The NHL has suspended its season and the PGA says it will play tournaments without fans.