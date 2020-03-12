Caterpillar posts another drop in three-month retail machine sales

Caterpillar (CAT -12.1% ) reports broad declines in retail machine sales for the three-month rolling period ending in February, with worldwide sales slumping 11% following a 7% decline from January.

All regions fell: North American sales slid 12% following an 11% drop in January, Asia-Pacific sank 17% for the period compared to a prior 2% decline, the Europe-Africa-Middle East region fell 4% after also dropping 2% the previous month, and Latin America slipped 4% after edging 2% lower in January.

Worldwide resource industries three-month retail machine sales fell 7%, identical to January's decline; construction industries three-month retail sales dropped 11% after sliding 6% in the prior period, and energy and transportation retail sales slipped 4% after falling 2% in the January rolling period.