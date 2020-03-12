More on Linamar's Q4 results

Linamar (OTCPK:LIMAF) reported Q4 sales decline of 6.7% Y/Y to C$1.62B; and Free cash flow of C$380M.

Industrial sales C$335.9M (-5% Y/Y), due to lower access equipment sales in Europe and North America.

Transportation sales C$1.28B (-7.1% Y/Y), due to impact of the strike at GM, lower volumes, soft market in global auto and med/heavy trucks in North America, and an unfavorable forex impact.

Q4 Gross margin declined by 290 bps to 12.2%.

Q4 normalized operating earnings were C$112.6M (-29.1% Y/Y).

Q4 Normalized EBITDA was C$222.4M (-10.2% Y/Y) and 14% of sales.

SG&A expenses were C$98.9M (-9.4% Y/Y); as percentage of sales 6.1% down by 20 bps.

Company expects 2020 to generate C$500M to C$700M of Free cash flow.

Previously: Linamar reports Q4 results (March 11)

Slides