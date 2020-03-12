Oil names crushed again, bringing YTD losses to 50%

The S&P 500 energy sector (XLE -10.7% ) is today's worst performer, bringing its week-to-date losses to 29% and year-to-date losses above 50%.

The basis for today's sharp selloff remains much the same as in recent sessions: concerns about potential defaults for highly leveraged companies, expectations for a coronavirus-led economic growth slowdown or downturn that will reduce demand for oil, plunging oil prices (WTI -6.1% to $30.95/bbl; Brent -8.2% to $32.83/bbl) which are a symptom of the growth concerns and the Saudi-Russia price war, a likely wave of dividend cuts, tax-loss selling activity, etc.

Among today's notable movers: MPC -22.7% , SU -17.8% , PSX -16.8% , NBR -15% , VLO -13.8% , CXO -13.5% , HP -12.9% , EOG -11.2% , SLB -12.7% , CVX -10.9% , PXD -10.2% .

MLPs: ENBL -24.4% , PSXP -22.7% , PAA -22% , ENLC -21.4% , TRGP -20.9% , EPD -20.4% , WMB -15% , OKE -15% , ET -13.9% .

ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, ERX, GUSH, DRIP, FENY, ERY, FIF, DIG, NDP, IYE, DUG, IEO, CRAK