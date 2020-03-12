Oil names crushed again, bringing YTD losses to 50%

The S&P 500 energy sector (XLE -10.7%) is today's worst performer, bringing its week-to-date losses to 29% and year-to-date losses above 50%.
The basis for today's sharp selloff remains much the same as in recent sessions: concerns about potential defaults for highly leveraged companies, expectations for a coronavirus-led economic growth slowdown or downturn that will reduce demand for oil, plunging oil prices (WTI -6.1% to $30.95/bbl; Brent -8.2% to $32.83/bbl) which are a symptom of the growth concerns and the Saudi-Russia price war, a likely wave of dividend cuts, tax-loss selling activity, etc.
Among today's notable movers: MPC -22.7%, SU -17.8%, PSX -16.8%, NBR -15%, VLO -13.8%, CXO -13.5%, HP -12.9%, EOG -11.2%, SLB -12.7%, CVX -10.9%, PXD -10.2%.
MLPs: ENBL -24.4%, PSXP -22.7%, PAA -22%, ENLC -21.4%, TRGP -20.9%, EPD -20.4%, WMB -15%, OKE -15%, ET -13.9%.
ETFs: XLE, XOP, VDE, OIH, BGR, ERX, GUSH, DRIP, FENY, ERY, FIF, DIG, NDP, IYE, DUG, IEO, CRAK