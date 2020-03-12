More than half of mortgage lenders see Q1 margins rising: Fannie survey

With mortgage rates near record lows, mortgage lenders expect strong demand for both purchase and refinance mortgages to boost profitability, with operational efficiency cited by lenders as the second most common reason for the optimistic outlook.

About 51% of mortgage lenders expect their Q1 profit margins to increase from the prior quarter, according to a Fannie Mae survey conducted in the first half of February.

44% believe profits will be about the same as Q4 2019 and 4% expect profits to decrease.

The survey data don't reflect the potential impact of the sharply lower 10-year Treasury yield in the past year and mortgage spreads have since widened.

"Given capacity constraints and continued interest rate volatility, we expect mortgage rates to continue to decline and spreads to continue to be wider throughout 2020," said Fannie Chief Economist Doug Duncan.

