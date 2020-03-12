First American may receive coronavirus vaccine soon - Fauci

In a briefing to a House committee, NIAID head Anthony Fauci says he is "hopeful" that the first patient will receive a coronavirus vaccine in a few weeks.
A range of companies are scrambling to have one available for testing. Regulatory approval will still be a year or more away, but the FDA would be expected to permit deployment under an Emergency Use Authorization.
Selected tickers (some more relevant than others): Novavax (NVAX -3.6%), Emergent BioSolutions (EBS -2.2%), Sanofi (SNY -8.6%), iBio (IBIO -7%), Vaxart (VXRT -12.8%), Dynavax Technologies (DVAX -9.6%), Moderna (MRNA -0.9%), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (INO +15.5%), Tonix Pharmaceuticals (TNXP -14.3%), Heat Biologics (HTBX -12.1%), GlaxoSmithKline (GSK -10.1%), Takeda (TAK -13%), AbbVie (ABBV -8%)