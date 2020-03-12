Sasol considers asset disposals, share sale to ease 'precarious position'

Sasol (SSL -21.5% ) is in a "precarious position" with a stretched balance sheet that means it is unlikely to be able to cope with sharply lower oil prices for long, and the near-term path for the stock hinges on the company's March 17 conference call, as investors will want to see cost savings plans and more time from banks over its debt, J.P. Morgan analyst Alex Comer says.

Sasol may well breach the covenants agreed with its lenders, but the most sensible option for banks would be to give the company six months to improve its situation rather than call in their loans, Comer says, adding it is unlikely that Sasol would go bankrupt because it is "too strategically important for the South African government as a source of liquid fuels, taxes and high-paying jobs to be allowed to collapse."

Meanwhile, Sasol says it may sell assets or shares, and seek to cut operating costs as well as reschedule some capital spending, as it attempts to grapple with an 80% drop this week in its stock.

The company says it will be within its debt covenants on June 30 at the current oil price.