SolGold in $2.85B funding talks for its Cascabel project

SolGold (OTCPK:SLGGF) has started discussions about a funding package of ~$2.85B for the development of Alpala deposit that forms part of its 85%-owned Cascabel project.

The funding requirements involve short-term funding of ~$150M to complete the DFS, as well as ~$2.7B to fund SolGold’s share of predevelopment costs and longer term development capital expenditure.

PFS is expected to complete by Q3 2020 and the DFS by the end of the first quarter next year.

Major miners BHP and Newcrest are large shareholders of SolGold; estimates that its Ecuador project has a potential 55-year mine life