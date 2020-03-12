Stocks extend declines as Trump, ECB actions fail to impress

Stocks continue to fall as investors weren't reassured by President Trump's plans to mitigate the economic effect of the coronavirus and the European Central Bank's package to add liquidity to the euro-area economy didn't lift spirits any.

10-year Treasury yield falls 7 basis points to 0.78%, but it's still up from its morning-low of 0.65%.

The Cboe Volatility Index, a so-called fear gauge, spikes up 26% to 67.66.

The S&P 500 slumps 8.5% in early afternoon trading, with the Nasdaq losing 8.1% , and the Dow sinking 9.2% .

Crude oil skids 6.4% to $30.86 per barrel; gold drops 4.1% to $1,575.10 per ounce.

The energy ( -11% ) and financial ( -9.7% ) sectors take the biggest hits in the S&P 500, while real estate falls the least, though still down 7.3%.

The slump extends to Canada as well with the S&P/TSX Composite tanking 12% .