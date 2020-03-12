BP plunges to 24-year low as investors flee Big Oil

BP (BP -12% ) closes in London at a nearly 24-year low, falling below the depths reached during the financial crisis and the Gulf of Mexico spill in 2010.

Exxon Mobil (XOM -7.4% ), Chevron (CVX -11.2% ), Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A -15.8% ) and Total (TOT -14.7% ) also have fallen sharply.

Investors are increasingly expecting Big Oil companies will need to cut spending and perhaps even their shareholder payouts amid plunging oil prices and the threat to the global economy from the coronavirus.

"This cocktail of macro drivers could stay weak for some time, testing the financial frameworks of the international oil companies," says Gordon Gray, head of oil and gas equity research at HSBC in London.