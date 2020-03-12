Selling in the airline sector accelerates

Delta Air Lines (DAL -12.8%) swings even lower on reports the airline company is pulling more European routes off its schedule on a temporary basis due to the federal ban. More announcement on capacity cuts within the sector are anticipated.
Southwest Airlines (LUV -11.2%), United Airlines (UAL -13.7%), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -24.1%), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -16.6%) and Alaska Air Group (ALK -11.3%) are all at or near session lows.
The catch-all for the airline sector, the U.S. Global Jets ETF (NYSEARCA:JETS), is down 12.02% at last check.