Selling in the airline sector accelerates

Delta Air Lines (DAL -12.8% ) swings even lower on reports the airline company is pulling more European routes off its schedule on a temporary basis due to the federal ban. More announcement on capacity cuts within the sector are anticipated.

Southwest Airlines (LUV -11.2% ), United Airlines (UAL -13.7% ), Spirit Airlines (SAVE -24.1% ), Hawaiian Holdings (HA -16.6% ) and Alaska Air Group (ALK -11.3% ) are all at or near session lows.