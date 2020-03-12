Coronavirus cases top 130K, outbreak leveling off in China?

According to Worldometer, global COVID-19 cases are now north of 130K compared to ~96K a week ago. Fatalities stand at 4,756 versus ~3,300 last week.

Per CoronaTracker, the top 10 countries are: China (80,931), Italy (12,462), Iran (10,075), South Korea (7,869), France (2,281), Spain (2,277), Germany (2,078), U.S. (1,301), Norway (702) and Switzerland (652).

Observers believe that China's total is unrealistically low since government officials have clamped down on reporting in an effort to demonstrate that they have the outbreak under control. There were ~80K reported cases at the end of February, up from ~51K in mid-February so the leveling off of new cases appears suspect.

